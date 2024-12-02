Bango supports carrier billing subscriptions for Hatch gaming platform

Following an initial launch with a large mobile operator in the US, customers can now subscribe to Hatch Premium Gaming by paying on their monthly phone bill. Hatch is a 5G gaming platform that streams top tier gaming titles to users’ phone without the need for local installs, according to the official press release.

This partnership will benefit from Bango Boost, which applies Bango data insights technology to identify users who are most likely to be interested in subscription-based, 5G gaming. These insights help Hatch to target offers to users who consume paid gaming services.

Overall, with the roll out of 5G, gamers are entering a new era of exceptional mobile game play on the go. The fast data exchange and increased bandwidth delivered by 5G enables sophisticated, multi-player games to be delivered at high quality and with real-time responses.