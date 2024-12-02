Bango, Spotify partner for resale and bundling services

Through this partnership, Spotify makes its streaming service available for operators all over the world to bundle with mobile and fixed subscription plans.

This partnership will enable customers to select a Spotify subscription bundled with their mobile plan, or as a bolt-on. Bango Resale technology enables Spotify to reach new customers, and ensures that active customers have access to their services. In addition, Bango data insights supports with targeting specific customers with new offers to generate higher customer adoption.

Resale and bundling is a way to reach new customers; according to the press release, resale distribution partners, such as communications companies, find bundles a new way to keep their customers loyal and attract new customers.