Bango rolls out carrier billing to Netflix subscribers in Mexico

Customers who sign up to Netflix can now pay using their pre or post-paid mobile phone bill. Enabled by Bango, carrier billed payment is initially available to over 12 million subscribers in Mexico.

The recurring monthly charge is added to the phone bill, on any platform, including Android, Apple and Microsoft devices, providing a highly inclusive payment method.

Rapid growth in internet access through smartphone adoption in Mexico, and Latin America more broadly, is increasing the consumption of online content and services. The paid TV market is particularly strong in Mexico, with Netflix holding a 70% market share according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit, (2016). With only 25% of the population owning a credit card (World Bank Findex, AMI analysis, 2017), carrier billing provides an essential payment method for bringing universal access to the digital content ecosystem.

This launch sees Bango further progress in Mexico, having launched the first Direct Carrier Billing for Google Play in Latin America in 2015, with Nextel and Iusacell Mexico.