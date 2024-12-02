Bango partners Etisalat for direct operator billing

Etisalat is set to be the first operator to offer direct operator billing (DOB) for Google Play users in the Middle East, where subscribers can use one-click payment powered by Bango, paying on their phone bill, without the need to register personal details.

The established partnership between Bango and Etisalat has already seen DOB launched for users of BlackBerry World.

In January 2014, Bango opened a new office in Singapore.