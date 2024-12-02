Bango opens office in Singapore

Bango Singapore will act as a regional operating hub, supporting Bango’s activities across Asia Pacific.

Bango enables mobile users to purchase digital content without the use of premium SMS messages credit cards. Instead, users have access to one-click Direct Operator Billing, charging the cost to their phone bill, without the need to register personal details.

Bango has 120 live mobile operator connections globally, and a total reach of one billion mobile subscribers.

In recent news, SyQic, a Mobile TV Service (OTT) provider of live and on-demand international video content dubbed ‘Yoonic’, has entered a partnership with Bango.