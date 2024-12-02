Bango offers new payment option for Amazon customers in Japan

Amazon customers who have a KDDI or NTT DOCOMO mobile phone account can now pay for purchases by charging the cost to their phone bill. By opting for this payment method, clients do not have to register their card details online to complete the transaction.

Carrier billing was pioneered by the Japanese market and is a popular local payment method. Charging online payments to a phone bills enables consumers to shop online and at retail stores in an efficient way.

KDDI and NTT DOCOMO telecommunication operators cover around 75% of all mobile subscribers in Japan, according to Telecommunications Carriers Association, Japan, 2016. The adoption of the new payment method opens up a larger market for goods sold on Amazon.co.jp.