Bango inks deal with Samsung for carrier billing in Galaxy apps store

Under the terms of the agreement, Bango will provide carrier billing, collection and settlement for digital content, such as games, e-books, music and videos, purchased via the Samsung Galaxy Apps app store.

Bango provides software which enables customers to make payments on their mobile phones which are then charged to their monthly phone bill. In other words, Bango allows users to place charges on their phone bills for purchases made directly from the mobile device, including tablets. Bangos mobile device billing is automatically authenticated through its partnerships with mobile carriers.

In August 2014, Bango and Deutsche Telekom, a mobile network operator in Europe, have unveiled a partnership to expand access to direct operator billing (DOB) for app store purchases.