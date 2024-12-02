Bango implements carrier billing for Amazon customers in Japan

Amazon customers with an NTT DOCOMO or KDDI (au) mobile phone account can now pay for the Amazon Prime membership fee, either monthly or annually, by charging the cost to their mobile phone bill. In addition, students in Japan can use the new payment method to pay for their annual membership fees to the Prime Student program.

In order to use the payment option, a KDDI or NTT DOCOMO user adds carrier billing as a payment option in their Amazon.co.jp account and then purchases can be made from their mobile phone, with the cost charged to their post-paid phone bill.