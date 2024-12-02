Bango expands in South Korea for retail and IoT payments

The company’s platform is able to power physical goods sales and capabilities that enable internet connected devices to be monetised. The payments company plans to expand also the established relationships it has with with Danal and Samsung.

The mobile payments company currently exploits similar opportunities for Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) in Korea, and expects the expansion to be a growth opportunity for its partners to collect payment for physical good, IoT services, and digital content.

In 2016, Bango expanded its presence in Japan, which led to the deployment of a new payment method for Amazon in the country.