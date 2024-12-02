Bango expands in LATAM

Vivo is an important telecom operator in Brazil, with over 96.7 million clients.

Bango technology ensures that qualifying customers have the opportunity to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video as part of the customer’s mobile, fixed or broadband plan. Vivo is the first mobile operator in LATAM to offer its customers Prime Video as an additional option. This follows Bango’s initial launches with Amazon in Asia, in the US and the UK.

In January 2018, Bango partnered with MTN Ghana to launch operator payments in Google Play to allow MTN Ghana subscribers to pay for services.