Bango, Etisalat enable direct carrier billing for Samsung Galaxy apps

The move is set to enable Etisalat subscribers using Samsungs own app store to make payments for applications and in-app purchases by paying on their phone bill without the need to register personal details.

The integration with Samsung Galaxy apps adds to the launch of direct carrier billing for Google Play and BlackBerry World users.

In recent news, Bango and Etisalat Group have partnered to deploy direct operator billing across Etisalat Group’s markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.