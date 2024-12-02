Bango, Deutsche Telekom in app store operator billing deal

The partnership enables Deutsche Telekom to enhance DOB deployment, bringing ‘one click’ payment for apps, music, games and other digital content, to its subscribers across Germany and other European markets.

The deal establishes Bango as a strategic partner, powering Deutsche Telekom’s payments across the range of app and content stores, including BlackBerry World, Facebook and Mozilla’s Firefox Marketplace.

DOB enables consumers to charge the cost of digital purchases to their mobile bill, in one click, without the need for credit/debit cards, or to register personal details.

In recent news, Bango has launched a director carrier billing for Samsung Galaxy apps, in collaboration with UAE-based telecommunications service provider Etisalat.