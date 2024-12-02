Bango buys NTT DOCOMO's cross-border payment business

In addition to the acquisition, Bango noted that it has inked a long-term platform deal with the company to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s biggest merchants. Bango aims to accelerate the expansion of its global partnerships with major customers through the recent acquisition.

Acquiring DOCOMO Digital strengthens bango’s position as a world leader in data-driven commerce. The decision by NTT DOCOMO to transfer its global payments business to Bango is an endorsement of its technology in the digital economy. Through the Bango Platform, telcos can leverage the universal appeal of the world’s biggest online brands, and digital merchants can immediately reach new customers. Both will benefit from data-driven insights, giving consumers greater access to goods and digital services.









Economic Underscores

Bango mentioned that the acquisition will bring an expected revenue contribution of USD 5 million in FY 2022 and approximately USD 16 million in FY 2023. On top of that, the recently acquired company brought a cash balance of EUR 3.1 million.

Bango’s officials stated that after many years competing with DOCOMO Digital, they know the business and the team well. This Acquisition of DOCOMO Digital is a key, strategic deal for Bango and solidifies its leadership in the market. With the support of NTT DOCOMO, DOCOMO Digital developed relationships with the high-quality operator and merchant customers, and they are excited to bring them the benefits of the Bango platform.