Bango and Infomedia partner to drive Direct Carrier Billing adoption

Direct carrier billing is a payment method that allows users to make online payments that are then charged on their phone bill. Ovum forecasts that the mobile payments and DCB would make up USD 142 billion of the total global digital economy by 2020.

The two companies have decided to join forces and consolidate rather than compete. Representatives believe that there is a significant benefit to the industry from consolidation around a single set of technological and commercial standards that provide global coverage from a single connection

The partnership will allow Bango and Infomedia to expand the DCB ecosystem through the introduction of a whole variety of new partners, standardizing all aspects of their experience, including the use of the Bango Platform for the application of payments to carriers and opening-up Infomedia as the standard platform for merchant services.