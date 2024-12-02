Bango, AE Tolls to streamline mobile payments for US drivers

Currently launched with a mobile operator in the US, the ‘tapNpay’ service will drive a new source of payment traffic through the Bango Platform.

According to the IBTTA, US toll agencies drove over USD 21 billion in Electronic Toll revenue in 2018, of which USD 6 billion came from untagged users, who need to either pay in person, via credit card, direct mail or over the phone. tapNpay is a payment alternative using Direct Carrier Billing.

Bango will apply its Bango Boost technology to analyse and model behavior, identifying actions to drive growth and payment success. Bango Boost applies machine learning techniques, which aims to optimise conversion rates in mobile payments, eliminating the frustration of failed payment attempts.