Bangkok Bank upgrades to Mobiliti Edge from Fiserv

With Mobiliti Edge, Bangkok Bank customers are set to be able to access their financial information and conduct transactions via their choice of mobile web and downloadable applications for Android, iPhone, BlackBerry and iPad.

As part of the upgrade, the bank has enabled secure on-device activation, allowing users to complete most of their activation process for mobile banking directly from their smartphones. Customers can check balances, review transaction history, locate ATMs and branches, transfer funds, pay people and bills and top up prepaid accounts in both English and Thai languages.

In addition to Mobiliti, Bangkok Bank uses Corillian Online from Fiserv to power its online banking services for both consumer and business users.

In recent news, Fiserv has unveiled that Associated Bank, part of Associated Banc-Corp, has extended its mobile banking and payment capabilities and added a tablet banking app with Mobiliti from Fiserv.