BANCOMAT, SIA launch new digital payment service in Italy

As part of the agreement, BANCOMAT Pay will integrate the Jiffy service, allowing PagoBANCOMAT cardholders to pay in stores and online and to send and receive money in real time from their smartphone by using their mobile phone number.

The partnership will allow new payment services to be made available to PagoBANCOMAT cardholders, based on technology solutions already created by SIA. These solutions include money transfer between private citizens (P2P), purchase goods and services both online and at the stores of PagoBANCOMAT subscribing merchants (P2B), and make payments to central and local public administration bodies (P2G) through the PagoPA platform.

BANCOMAT Pay will be made available to around 5 million users registered with Jiffy, at over 2,000 outlets, mainly in retail, and on PagoPA for payments to the Italian public sector.