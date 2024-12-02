Bancoli launches cash flow acceleration platform





Following this launch, companies will be able to streamline their cash flow and secure the need for credit and loans.

The service is part of the Bancoli Global Business Account (GBA), representing a secure and efficient global business banking product, which was designed to provide multi-currency accounts with local details and to enable transactions and payments in 50 additional currencies. Furthermore, the service is available in over 170 countries around the globe.

Bancoli’s new platform was built to focus on offering companies and businesses the needed tools, resources, and information for their development process, as well as early access to client payments. Additionally, the solution is set to reduce the time and effort that is required for firms to secure funding.

The Bancoli GBA will offer customers enhanced invoicing, increased liquidity, global banking services, and reduced international transfer fees and rates. Furthermore, it will prioritise meeting the needs and preferences of its users, as well as the demands of different industries and markets, such as digital media, digital services, retail, commodities, and manufacturing.

A Bancoli Global Business Account can be opened from the customer’s location in an easy and secure manner, without the need to access each country or region they want to expand their company to.







More details on the Bancoli GBA product

The Bancoli Global Business Account features a wide range of capabilities, such as the opportunity to receive payments from customers while making payments to suppliers in multiple regions, accessing international banking services with currency accounts with local details for CAD, USD, GBP, SGD, EUR, MXN, and HKD, having access to a multi-currency account, as well as invoicing with cash flow acceleration features.

The cash flow will be improved as users will be able to send unlimited invoices in any currency. Moreover, businesses can achieve global reach, while having the ability to run B2B streamlined international payments.

Small and medium-sized businesses, alongside freelancers, are given the opportunity to access its offerings, in order for them to make and receive cross-border payments in multiple sectors and several regions globally.

Customers can benefit from seamless and secure financial management and client support, as well as 24/7 access to the account, as they have the possibility to manage and keep an eye on their financial at any time and place.

The Bancoli GBA is available to all registered Bancoli clients and customers after they complete the business verification procedure. The platform does not have a minimum balance required, and it facilitates business-to-business (B2B) payments in 130 countries and over 50 currencies.



