BancoEstado, SumUp to introduce mobile card acceptance in Chile

Through this partnership, the company aims to increases its local footprint in South America to a new market. Chilean businesses will thus be able to offer mobile card acceptance anytime, anywhere with no monthly fees and no contractual obligations.

In addition, the two partners have stated that they are planning to triple the number of card acceptance points to 1.5 million in the next 3 years.

SumUp is a mobile point of sale (mPOS) company, currently operating in 31 markets in Europe, the US and Brazil. Earlier in September 2017, the company has announced the launch of its services in 15 European countries.