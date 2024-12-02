Banco24Horas to roll out gift cards feature in Brazil

The system works like a prepaid recharge, and credits can be used to buy different products and services online. The option to purchase gift cards will be available under ‘other services’, on the home screen. To purchase a card, users must select ‘recharges’ and then ‘pre-paid services’. A debit card is used for payment, then the user selects a category, a product, and the amount desired, followed by agreeing to the terms and conditions, and a password.

A voucher will then be issued with code (with no expiration date) to be used on the customers chosen platform. Partner services include Uber, iFood, Playstation, Spotify, GooglePlay, SemParar, NBA Store, and others.

By the end of February 2022, they expect to have launched more than 70 cards of different products. According to the executive manager, the gift card codes are safe as one does not have to associate a credit card with the purchase.