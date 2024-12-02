Banco Sabadells InnoCells moves on Mexico with UnDosTres investment

The exact figure is not known but InnoCells was one of the names in an investment round of MXN 121 million (USD 5.9 million) in the company, co-led by Ignia and Dalus Capital.

UnDosTres offers online payments, such as mobile phone top-ups, bill payments, toll payments and cinema ticket purchases. Its platform is available for desktop, mobile web, Android and iOS apps.

The capital raised will enable UnDosTres to develop new functions. No specifics about that.

Last month, InnoCells invested USD 10 million in the fund Base10, specialised in technological investments, with startups in its portfolio like Ethos Lending, Reflektive, and Wonolo.

InnoCells also reminds us that it led a EUR 1 million investment round in seed capital in the voice biometrics start-up Biometric Vox.

InnoCells has also acquired Instant Credit, a Spanish startup which offers instant funding in physical and digital sales points (ecommerce) and the online payment platform Paytpv.