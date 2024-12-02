Banco Sabadell taps IBM to improve its digital banking infrastructure in Mexico





The bank will leverage IBM Cloud and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to host its IT infrastructure without a physical branch and improve its applications for end consumers.

IBM will help the 100% mobile bank in Mexico streamline its flagship banking-as-a-service (BaaS) model while reinforcing security and compliance readiness. The BaaS model is powered by IBM’s API Connect solution, which helps the bank create new online financial services and apps for its clients.

Sabadell has already moved its applications to IBM Cloud to manage its banking operations.