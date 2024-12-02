Banco General de Panamá selects FacePhis biometric recognition tech

The decision was taken to enable clients to open accounts through the bank’s IOS or Android mobile app with just a selfie. Moreover, Banco General is the first financial institution in Panama to deploy FacePhi technology, thus opening up a new market for the fintech focused company. Moreover, the agreement increases the number of FacePhi customers to more than 30 financial institutions worldwide. The company reports more than 6 million users and over 500 million authentications through its biometrics recognition technology over 2018.

In addition, in 2019 FacePhi has also partnered with HSBC Uruguay and Banco Supervielle in Argentina, and participated as a technology partner in a project to deploy biometrics technology in CaixaBank ATMs.