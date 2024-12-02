Banco Carregosa partners with PaymentComponents for Open Banking

PaymentComponents, which provides Open Banking solutions, and Infosistema, which provides analytics solutions to financial companies, have teamed up to provide Open Banking infrastructure. Just half a year ago, PaymentComponents and Infosistema were on a roll in Portugal.

AplonAPI is an APIs management platform, tailor-made for the financial services sector, with open architecture. It aims to achieve PSD2 compliance to build, manage and distribute banks’ APIs.

Some of the banks on board with its solutions are Caixa de Crédito Agrícola Mútuo de Mafra (CCAMM), Caixa de Crédito Agrícola Mútuo da Chamusca (Chamusca Mutual Agricultural Credit Fund), and Caixa de Crédito Agrícola Mútuo de Torres Vedras.