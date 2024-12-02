Banco BPM selects CRISTAL Instant Payments

CRISTAL IP fully supports the Instant Payment standard established by the European Payments Council and natively offers connectivity to market infrastructures such as EBA CLEARING RT1 and the ECB TIPS.

Worldline solution for Banco BPM includes the provision of interfaces in order to interact with Banco BPM platform. It also includes systems integration services that will enable Banco BPM IT teams and users to take over operations of the solution.

Banco BPM has project track records with Worldline and CRISTAL software, whether when implementing a proactive liquidity management engine or when meeting the Target2-Securities deployment deadline. The same partnership already secures the platform implementation and completion of the project objectives in due time.

