Banco BNI Europa, NDGIT accelerate PSD2 and Open Banking in Europe

BNI Europa implements PSD2 Ready, NDGIT’s smart standardized software solution following the Berlin Group RTS standard, to fulfil all PSD2 requirements. This cooperation is a milestone for the future development of Open Banking in Europe and for BNI Europa the next step in their companys development.

NDGIT’s solution PSD2 Ready offers ready-made APIs with backend connectors according to the technical standards of the Berlin Group, STET or UK Open Banking. The functionality for PSD2 respecting RTS regulation is included, from third-party management to PSD2 reports. The software can be configured for all requirements of complex banking IT adapting to the various options of API standards and authorization. NDGIT implements updates and extensions centrally without having to adapt to individual bank interfaces.