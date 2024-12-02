Banca Transilvania, PTP Online launch mobile payments for public transport

This will be used for tickets and online subscriptions for bus, trolleybus, tram and microbus, operated by the Cluj-Napoca Public Transport Company.

BT and PTP Online – the company that developed the 24pay application and a member of the Ecco Group Development group – have decided to contribute jointly to the development of online public transport services, an area that is less covered in Romania. The facility has been launched so far in six other cities in Romania – Arad, Brasov, Iasi, Ramnicu Valcea, Timisoara and Sibiu.

The 24pay application can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the App Store, and then a Visa or Mastercard card is required.

There are 3 ways to purchase tickets and subscriptions from public transport or from Cluj-Napoca:

Through the 24pay application, Public Transport section;

By placing the phone’s NFC symbol in front of the 24pay posters on public transport;

By typing the 4-digit code on the vehicles’ 24pay posters. This payment option is a premiere to the other 6 cities where the 24pay application has been launched so far.

Within 9 months, 24pay has reached over 70,000 users. On average, more than 2,500 transactions are made daily using the app to buy tickets online for public transport. The payments for the purchase of tickets take place through the card payment solution provided by Banca Transilvania.