Banca Transilvania deploys Inside Secures mobile payments solution

Banca Transilvania has also chosen Inside Secure’s Code Protection Tool to protect its application, further evolving the companies’ partnership to end-to-end software protection.

Inside Secure’s Mobile Payment Solution is aimed to reduce time-to-market for issuer banks that want to deploy their own-brand of mobile payment solutions. Issuer banks are provided the flexibility to decide how to serve their customers in mobile financial transactions.

The Romanian bank is the first to go through the Visa Token Service (VTS) Token Requestor - Token Service Providers (TR-TSP) program, Inside Secure being also the first TR-TSP to have guided a bank through this process. Banca Transilvania will simultaneously launch Mastercard Mobile Payments, leveraging Secure’s solution to deliver HCE payments for both schemes. The Mastercard implementation uses the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) for tokenization.

VTS is a security technology that replaces cardholder information with a unique digital identifier (token) that can be used for payment without exposing a cardholder’s more sensitive account information. Tokenization hides consumers’ confidential account information during digital transactions. The phone becomes a digital wallet, changing the shopping and money sending experiences of the bank’s customers who own a Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card.