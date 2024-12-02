Banca Sella to bring Italian SMEs to Alibaba.com

Thanks to the agreement, Banca Sella's Trace platform fostering the global business expansion of companies will make a series of new Business Vision's digital tools available to speed up the growth path of SMEs abroad and manage all the activities to enhance their products on Alibaba.com, which today has a network of 150 million registered users and over 26 million buyers in more than 190 countries.

Small and medium-sized companies will therefore have different options depending on their needs and skills already in place: studying the company's peculiar characteristics to the profile activation on Alibaba.com, the creation of a mini-site to the loading and presentation of products, marketing campaign management activities to commercial support during negotiation, and customer care activities.

Banca Sella’s company officials stated that the agreement with Business Vision represents a tangible response to SMEs' growth needs in digitisation and export. Their Trace platform provides a single access point to the tools, products, and services needed to support companies' positioning in the international markets, thus increasing their competitiveness.