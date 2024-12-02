Banca Sella partners Smart2Pay to boost payments for merchants

The partnership will offer Banca Sella Group`s merchant customers access to Smart2Pay`s local alternative payment methods, such as UnionPay cards, a popular payment method for ecommerce.

According to the deal, Banca Sella Group will provide all the payment methods that Smart2Pay offers to its merchant customers. Banca Sella Group has added the local alternative payment methods available via Smart2Pay to its ecommerce platform GestPay.

For more information about Smart2Pay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.