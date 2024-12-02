Banca Sella enters strategic alliance with Sofort

The partnership allows GESTPAY to manage payments for online purchases via bank transfer in all 10 European countries that are covered by Sofort.

Sofort Banking is becoming more and more important in the e-commerce business, increasingly replacing traditional payment methods such as payment in advance. Sofort possesses the TÜV certificates Approved payment system and Approved data protection and is being audited by TÜV on a regular basis. Currently, more than two million Sofort Banking transactions are carried out in over 25.000 e-commerce shops every month. This makes the payment method one of the most popular payment methods in online shops.

Apart from Germany, the service is also available in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Spain and Poland.

