Banca Sella enables payments on the Discover Network

Specifically, Banca Sella has introduced support for Discover, Diners Club International, and affiliated network cardholders to conduct in-store transactions using its POS terminals. This integration facilitates the acceptance of payments made with these cards, enhancing electronic payment methods' accessibility in physical retail outlets across Italy.

By partnering with the Discover Global Network, Banca Sella is looking to support the enablement of millions of Discover, Diners Club International, and affiliated network cardholders to make purchases within Italian stores. This initiative not only assists merchants in embracing digital payment solutions but also widens their reach to an international clientele. Notably, the majority of Discover Global Network users come from countries such as the United States, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Austria, and Switzerland.

This collaboration is based on a recent strategic agreement between Discover Global Network and BANCOMAT, facilitating the use of Discover Global Network cards and mobile payment tools within the BANCOMAT network throughout Italy. As a result, Banca Sella aims to expand its payment acceptance services for merchants in the digital sphere, supporting the rising number of foreign travellers visiting Italy for tourism and business purposes. Euromonitor forecasts a 49% growth in inbound tourism by 2025, highlighting the significance of this development.

The integration of Discover, Diners Club International, and affiliated network cards on Banca Sella's POS terminals will be automatic and nationwide, ensuring seamless payment experiences for travellers in Italian shops.

In the company press release, officials from Banca Sella emphasised the bank's dedication to facilitating digital payments for merchants, particularly for international travellers visiting Italy for business or leisure. Representatives from Discover Global Network highlighted the benefits that cardholders will enjoy when using their preferred cards in Italy, aligning with their payment experiences in their home countries.

More information about Banca Sella and Discover

Banca Sella serves as the retail and commercial bank of Sella Group, offering a range of banking services, including retail and commercial banking, private banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, payment systems, open banking, and information technology services. Banca Sella supported the launch of an Open Banking platform in Italy, aligning with its purpose to shape the financial ecosystem of the future.

Discover Global Network, the global payments brand of Discover Financial Services, processes millions of cardholder transactions daily. With its industry expertise and technologies, Discover Global Network offers customised payment solutions, supported by alliances with multiple payment networks worldwide.