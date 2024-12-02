Banca Popolare di Sondrio adopts Epiphanys InstaPay Open Banking solution

The PSD2-compliant solution enables the bank’s customers to pay directly from InstaPay’s app at the touch of a button, using QR code technology.

Thanks to NCR’s WinEPTS tech, the payment is completed through a simple interaction between the customer’s smartphone and the point-of-sale (POS) system. It will automatically generate an instant prize draw, supported by the Domec Tools loyalty platform.

Epiphany claims that InstaPay is a ready-to-use solution that reduces the risk of fraud and enables banks to introduce instant payment.