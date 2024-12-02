Banca Intesa launches HCE mobile payments in Serbia

The Wave2Pay service is available to all Banca Intesa customers with a supported Visa debit card who own an NFC handset running Android KitKat 4.4 or higher. Customers can also view transactions and account balance directly through the mobile app.

Intesa Sanpaolo launched a separate HCE service in Italy in January 2016. It is also enabling its customers to receive their PIN codes through SMS, web and mobile app delivery.