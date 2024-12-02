Bambuser video shopping company establishes UK and US operations

Bambuser pioneered live video shopping, already popular in China, for audiences in the West, and in one year, the technology has become Bambuser’s biggest growth driver. To date, brands and retailers including Samsung, Moda Operandi, LUISAVIAROMA and many others have adopted Bambuser’s technology to host live shopping experiences, proven to build customer connections while driving sales.

During the first half of 2020, an average viewer of a Bambuser-supported Live Video Shopping show watched for 11.18 minutes, and 12% added at least one item to their shopping cart. The average add-to-cart rate in the beauty segment, among Bambuser’s top categories, is 36% across all active retailers.

Recently, Bambuser has gained traction with retailers in the consumer electronics category. In addition to Swedish electronics chain Kjell & Company, which is leveraging Bambuser’s one-to-one streaming technology to bring online shoppers the knowledge and expertise of in-store professionals, Samsung Nordics also engaged the company to power a campaign in partnership with influencer agency Relatable.

As businesses prepare for the Q4 shopping season that includes Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bambuser is actively recruiting additional talent, and expects to have over 100 FTEs in Q4 2020, up from an average of 13 FTEs throughout 2019.