



Bambuser is a virtual commerce company that provides international streaming services across 240 countries. Headquartered in Sweden, Bambuser has established offices in the US, the UK, France, Japan, and Finland.

As part of a new initiative, DJIB and Bambuser are launching Dentsu Echo, a video commerce solution powered by Bambuser’s technology. Specifically tailored for the Japanese market, Dentsu Echo enables brands to integrate interactive video shopping experiences into their digital strategies, offering a localised and customisable approach to live commerce.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in the evolution of Japan’s ecommerce landscape, combining Bambuser’s video commerce expertise with DJIB’s market knowledge and client network. By providing real-time, shoppable video content, this collaboration aims to help brands in various sectors, including luxury fashion, jewellery, beauty, and IT, increase customer engagement and conversion rates.

This collaboration underscores the growing demand for interactive and experiential retail strategies in Japan. As ecommerce continues to evolve, DJIB and Bambuser are committed to helping brands forge stronger and more engaging connections with their audiences.

Bambuser’s other developments

In January 2025, Bambuser unveiled a dedicated platform for Zara in China that integrated livestream shopping and video ecommerce across its various channels. This announcement coincided with the launch of Zara's highly anticipated Chinese New Year collection, which debuted in January and was available for customers to purchase through shoppable livestreams.

Furthermore, both Bambuser and Zara were committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients and customers in a constantly changing market. They also prioritised compliance with local industry regulations and laws throughout this process.