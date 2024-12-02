Bambuser pilot tests a new Live Video Shopping format

According to the press release, the new offering will launch in early July 2020 in collaboration with selected influencers and brands. The new format allows, for example, an influencer to showcase an outfit with products from different brands and e-retailers, but with an integrated checkout and a joint payment.

Moreover, the feature has been developed by Bambuser's Advisory Board and is expected to last for at least one month after its launch. Bambuser will continuously evaluate, as well as invite influencers and brands to jointly create a number of live broadcasts.

Besides, the broadcasts will be featured in a new iOS and Android app that has tentatively been named Live by Bambuser. The purpose of the pilot project is to get influencers to test Live Video Shopping to later become part of Bambuser's B2B ecosystem.