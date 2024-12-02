Bambuser partners with Placewise for Live Video Shopping solutions

The partnership is a joint reseller agreement with facilitated integrations, available to all property owners globally. There are already ongoing discussions with a range of potential customers and more information will follow shortly, according to the press release.

Placewise is facilitating the global shopping centre industry become digital by providing solutions such as CRM, data management, ecommerce, operational support tools, websites, and apps. By combining Live Video Shopping solutions from Bambuser with the digital mall experience in Placewise’s Marketplace, a shopper can watch a live event online, see a product they like, and in the same instance buy it directly from the local preferred shopping centre with fulfilment solutions such as pick up in store, pick up at a designated location or get it delivered at home.

