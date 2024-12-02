Bambuser launches new Shopify app for Live Video Shopping

According to the press release, the Shopify custom app is provided free of charge to Bambuser's clients that use Shopify's ecommerce platform, to reduce development costs and time to market when implementing Live Video Shopping on their site.

The app takes care of implementing the codes necessary to run Live Video Shopping and offers a user-friendly interface within Shopify for managing Call-to-Actions (CTAs) for the Live Shopping shows on the site. Therefore, by using Bambuser's newly launched app, over one million ecommerce stores using Shopify will be able to incorporate Live Video Shopping experiences across channels.

The launch follows a strategy for facilitating the integration of some of the world's largest ecommerce platforms. Besides, in early October 2020, Bambuser released a verified cartridge with Salesforce, offering Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants a easy integration.