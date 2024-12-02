



Following this announcement, the partnership was strategically timed with the launch of Zara’s anticipated `Chinese New Year` collection, which was launched on January 9, and is available for clients to purchase through shoppable livestreams.

In addition, both Bambuser and Zara will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Bambuser’s China expansion

Bambuser represents a virtual commerce company with a customer base in its industry, with multiple brands and countries leveraging its suite of solutions. Zara is a global fashion company, with a business model that is focused on ongoing optimisation and customer service.

By utilising Bambuser’s technology to integrate live shopping across its digital channels, Zara will be given the possibility to enhance its direct-to-customer (D2C) offering, while also reinforcing its overall strategy of accelerating the development of the landscape.

According to the 53rd Statistical Report on China’s Internet Development, in the country, over half (54.7%) of clients and users shop through livestreams. In addition, Bambuser’s platform will enable brands and companies to integrate shoppable videos and livestreams across their online channels.

Zara will also leverage the platform of Bambuser in order to produce live-streaming experiences across the Chinese market, while also focusing on transforming its online shopping ecosystem. Bambuser’s expansion in the market will enable Zara and other brands to develop on their D3C journey, allowing them to deliver high-quality and secure livestreams directly to their audience on any channel.