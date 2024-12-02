Bambuser augments its One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution

The latest One-to-One UI updates include a new look to align with other Bambuser updates, an enlarge product display, enhanced flexibility to adapt to any screen size, and augmented customer points of interaction for navigating through a selection of products.

Launched in 2021, Bambuser’s One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution enables retailers to invite customers into private, two-way video calls with brand representatives, and to integrate into CRM systems. Within the video calls, products can be showcased, demonstrated, compared, and added to cart. One-to-One aims to enhance personal shopping and customer service, and create consultations that lead to increased sales post-call.