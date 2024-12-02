



As part of their collaboration, Bambuser is set to acquire Klarna’s virtual shopping solution HERO, which delivers tailored customer experiences to ecommerce via chat and video calls. The current move aims to advance the overall ecommerce industry, with the two companies working towards enhancing the online shopping experience for customers.











Bambuser’s development strategy

By integrating the HERO solution into the Bambuser platform and consolidating its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, the company aims to enable brands to provide a more holistic and engaging online buying journey. According to Bambuser’s officials, the acquisition of the HERO solution aligns with the company’s objective of developing a high-converting shopping experience, merging the convenience of online shopping with the personal touch of in-store interactions.



Moreover, the press release mentions that the transaction is expected to close in May 2024 by Bambuser purchasing a newly created UK company, NewCo, holding the assets of the HERO solution. Additionally, it is mentioned that the final consideration price is set to be paid in cash, with it being based on the value of the customer agreements assigned to NewCo. The maximum consideration price, including transaction-related costs, is projected to amount to nearly USD 1.37 million (SEK 15 million), with the move being estimated to add a minimum of USD 918.000 (SEK 10 million) in ARR short-term and contribute to Bambuser’s ARR growth, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow (FCF). However, the HERO solution is projected to negatively impact Bambuser’s Adjusted EBITDA and FCC during the initial 12 months post-closing due to migration costs.