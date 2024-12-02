Bambora rolls out POS solution with Payworks

Bambora Connect is set to be an integrated Point of Sale solution built on the latest payment infrastructure and using next-generation payment gateway technology, combined with a streamlined sales process and easy merchant onboarding.

Bambora is a global omnichannel payment provider to SMEs, with customers in 70 markets and a processing volume of more than EUR 55 billion per year. Bambora is part of Ingenico since July 2017 as well as part of the Retail Business Unit of the company.

Payworks is the provider of Point of Sale payment gateway technology. The company enables developers of POS solutions for merchants to quickly integrate card payment functionality into their applications, and securely process EMV, contactless and mobile wallet transactions at the POS.