Bamboo Payment granted financial institution licence in the EU

The licence allows Bamboo to officially entry on the European Union market and expand its service rollout across the EU and EEA regions. Operating under strict EU regulation, Bamboo Payment not only boosted its reputation and trust among clients and potential business partners but also aligns with the highest standards of financial operations, delivering safe and secure payment solutions.

The new licence represents a strategic milestone for the company that aims to further expand its presence and operations in Europe, providing clients with robust, secure, and innovative payment solutions.









Looking ahead into the European payments realm

With the licence officially granted in July 2024, Bamboo Payments will shortly notify MFSA of its intentions to passport its services across the EU/EEA countries. Moreover, as Bamboo relies on connections with reputable instant payment networks, acquirers, and banks in LATAM, the company’s European clients will be able to launch or expand their capabilities in the region.

What you need to know about the company

Currently, the PSP provides seamless access to instant payment methods and cross-border settlements. It boasts comprehensive payin and payout capabilities, empowering merchants to capitalise on payment opportunities and make good business decisions. Bamboo Payment specifically focused on the LATAM market in key countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, that previously showed an expansion of their local digital payments ecosystem and drove financial inclusion and digitalisation in the area.

Bamboo Payment combines local expertise with a single platform solution, helping global merchants streamline their businesses and maximise their reach in the diverse cultural environment of Latin America. By securing a financial institution licence in Europe, the PSP will leverage its knowledge and success in payments infrastructure from the dynamic market of LATAM and bring it to the old continent, expanding its vision for seamless, secure, and instant payment solutions.