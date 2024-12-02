



Following this announcement, the strategic deal aims to optimise the gaming payment experience in the region of Colombia, as well as unlock growth opportunities for both companies. This process will take place by improving local payment methods and streamlining integration procedures.

In addition, Bamboo and Coda will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Bamboo x Coda partnership

The gaming industry in the region of Latin America is currently experiencing fast growth, fueled by the adoption of mobile gaming and the increasing accessibility of digital content. For publishers, the process of leveraging local payment methods is critical to enhancing user conversion rates in the area. Through this partnership, Coda is expected to utilise Bamboo’s expertise in alternative payment methods, offering gamers in Colombia access to platforms like Nequi.

At the same time, Bamboo’s secure and efficient payment infrastructure was developed in order to simplify API integration, reduce processing costs, and ensure frictionless payment experiences, from instant payment confirmations to efficient refunds. These features will play an important role in gaming platforms, where an optimised user experience is essential.

The partnership with Coda underscores Bamboo’s commitment to empowering businesses in Latin America with advanced payment solutions. In addition, by allowing access to local payment methods like Nequi and delivering personalised technical support, the collaboration will provide Coda with the possibility to grow its presence in Colombia while delivering enhanced value to its users as well.