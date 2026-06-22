Bamboo and Sweden-based Centiglobe have partnered to streamline cross-border B2B and B2C payments across Latin America.

The agreement gives Centiglobe's network members, financial institutions, and global payment service providers (PSPs) access to Bamboo's local banking and payment infrastructure in the region, without requiring the establishment of multiple local entities or the management of separate local integrations.

In addition, the collaboration is designed to address the fragmented nature of Latin America's payment landscape by offering a single, reliable entry point for global organisations seeking to operate across the region.

Integrating distributed ledger technology with local execution

According to the official press release, the technical foundation of the partnership integrates Centiglobe's global payment infrastructure, built on distributed ledger technology, with Bamboo's local execution capabilities. The arrangement targets settlement timelines of D+0 or D+1, depending on the specific payment flow and market, to support same-day and next-day processing for cross-border transactions. These shorter settlement cycles are expected to improve liquidity management for participating institutions.

Centiglobe's network operates through bank-agnostic tokenised deposits, combining blockchain efficiency with bank-based money movement. Bamboo functions as the last-mile provider in this structure, managing compliant fund distribution across Latin American markets. With this in mind, the model enables direct cross-border payments between participants without the need for intermediaries, a structure the two companies say aligns with evolving regulatory expectations.

Gregory Cornwell, Chief of Revenue at Bamboo, stated that the partnership allows financial institutions and PSPs to access Latin America through a single integration, and that connecting global infrastructure with local payment rails substantially reduces the operational complexity involved in scaling across the region.

Furthermore, Petter Sandgren, Chief Executive Officer of Centiglobe, noted that combining Centiglobe Connect with Bamboo's local reach expands how network members access Latin America. It was added that the bank-agnostic tokenised deposit model delivers greater capital efficiency and more predictable payment flows, and that the structure is designed to operate within frameworks aligned with existing banking systems.

Navigating a complex regulatory and infrastructure environment

Latin America presents a distinct set of challenges for international financial institutions, including multiple currencies, varied regulatory frameworks, and a broad range of local payment rails. The partnership aims to consolidate these complexities under a unified model, providing end-to-end visibility of cross-border flows, streamlined compliance management, and reduced dependence on multiple local providers.

Bamboo's established presence across the region, combined with Centiglobe's global network reach, gives the partnership a structure intended to serve both global PSPs and financial institutions seeking operationally efficient access to major Latin American markets.