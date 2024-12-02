Balance to provide B2B payments for users on BigCommerce

BigCommerce customers can integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace and will be able to take advantage of Balance’s payment processing, invoicing, financing, and seamless checkout experience.











With this solution, merchants can not only drive conversions by providing alternative payment options and net terms at checkout, but streamline their entire back-office, from automating receivables to improving cash flow with instant vendor payouts.





Improving cash flow for businesses

Balance’s integration will help accelerate critical financing and alternative payment option needs designed to help merchants navigate the age of B2B digital commerce. This integration will also strengthen opportunities for BigCommerce merchants to bolster their brand and extend greater payment capabilities from their own store.

Balance’s payment platform provides the front and back-end payment infrastructure for merchants to offer their buyers an unparalleled purchasing experience that doesn’t come at the cost of scale, integration time, or bottom-line growth.

Plus, with branded invoicing and checkout, merchants can acquire and retain customers with a payment experience that is suited for their business.

In a statement, officials from Balance said that their goal has always been to enable online trade for businesses. Digital and automated credit options, payment methods, invoicing, and reconciliation are essential to that. The partnership makes these capabilities easily accessible to any BigCommerce merchant selling online. Partnering with platforms like BigCommerce are important to how they help solve the challenges B2B merchants face.





BigCommerce also enables A2A payments for its clients

In a collaboration with payments platform Vyne, Bigcommerce will be able to offer merchants, customers, and users the possibility to accept instant payments and make refunds in real-time, while saving up to 80% per transaction.

All the clients of BigCommerce can access Vyne’s Pay while using the Bank A2A payment solution found in the BigCommerce marketing application. They also don’t need to indicate an integration because the app offers plug and play onboarding. Merchants can offer their customers real-time refunds in a fast, secure way, that will also line up with their personal preferences.