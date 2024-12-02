Balance launches surcharge solution to ease credit card burdens for merchants

In the realm of B2C, consumers may have reservations about surcharges. However, in B2B transactions, customers often prioritise the option to defer credit payments over the fees associated with processing credit cards. With Balance's latest offering, merchants now have the ability to cater to their customers' payment preferences and simultaneously boost their profits.











Enabling B2B merchants to meet customer demands and drive growth

This solution effectively addresses the demand for credit card surcharging expressed by approximately two-thirds of merchants, allowing more businesses to handle larger credit card volumes without incurring additional costs. Not only does it promote widespread adoption of this payment method in the B2B landscape, but it also helps businesses sustain healthy growth by minimising the risk of losing customers who prefer credit card payments.

Merchants using the Balance platform can easily tailor the surcharging solution to specific customer segments or order values with a simple click of a button. The seamless integration of the surcharging functionality into the invoice and checkout process ensures a smooth customer experience without any disruptions.

Officials from Balance emphasised that merchants need to operate in a payment environment that favours them, where the cost of accepting online payments doesn't outweigh their value. Balance's surcharging programme enables B2B merchants to effectively meet the needs of customers who prefer credit card payments while maintaining appropriate operating margins for their business.

Businesses are hindered in their growth by paper-driven processes, inflexible payment costs, and missed sales opportunities, executives from Balance say. Their commitment lies in overcoming these obstacles through B2B-first payment technology that actively encourages the adoption of online payments.

Embracing credit card payments through Balance's assistance represents a substantial advancement in cultivating a mutually advantageous payment ecosystem, a vital factor in propelling B2B ecommerce. By encouraging and facilitating the adoption of credit card payments in response to growing demand, businesses can unlock fresh revenue streams, enhance efficiency, and provide greater convenience to buyers.