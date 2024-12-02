Balance integrates RTP Rails for optimised B2B ACH payments





Following this announcement, the integration will focus on providing a credential-free, real-time verification experience for customers, enabling them to access a secure ACH setup for buyers, as well as giving merchants faster access to funds, and reducing transaction costs.

In addition, both Balance and RTP Rails will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Balance x RTP Rails integration

According to the official press release, Balance’s new RTP-powered Instant Bank Connection capability will focus on removing the barriers that merchants face in their development process, while also allowing buyers to link their accounts through the use of only routing and account numbers. The real-time verification is expected to streamline the overall buyer experience, as well as give merchants immediate payment confirmation, faster payouts, improved cash flow, and the ability to release services sooner. In addition, it will also accelerate fulfilment and strengthen customer relationships and trust.

In addition, Balance’s RTP-powered bank connection will enable the company to provide a strategic lever for B2B businesses that are aiming to scale securely and efficiently. By making ACH payments like cards, the firm will give merchants the opportunity to benefit from lower processing costs. The launch also accelerates Balance’s strategy to modernise B2B commerce and bring customer-grade simplicity to complex B2B payment workflows. Furthermore, the process of combining RTP-powered bank verification with AI-powered credit management, billing, collections, and cash application will enable merchants to reduce overhead, improve cash flow, and scale securely.