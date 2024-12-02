Bakkt to roll out consumer-facing app for crypto payments

Now, the company is working on developing an app to let consumers use digital assets when purchasing goods from merchants. The app might support more than just Bitcoin, which is currently the only digital asset Bakkt and its parent company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) provide futures contracts for, CoinDesk cited a company blog post.

When the exchange first announced Bakkt in August 2018, the company said it was partnering with Starbucks and other companies to provide a retail experience, still few details of this part of the vision have been shared since, CoinDesk added. The current announcement said Starbucks will be Bakkt’s first launch partner when the app goes live sometime in the first half of 2020.